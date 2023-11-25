Ranbir says ‘Badtameez dil’ follows him everywhere

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol dancing on the track ‘Badtameez Dil’ from the 2013 film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ has gone viral on social media.



During the music launch of ‘Animal’ in Mumbai, the two were seen doing the hookstep of 'Batameez Dil'.

As soon as the track stopped, Ranbir is heard saying, "Main aap logon ko ek baat bata du yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha. Par main jahan bhi jata hu yeh gana mere peeche ata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hu, mere se nai hota hai abhi yeh sab. Mere back tut jaati hai.”

“Main sab event managers se aaj yeh keh raha hu please yeh gana mat bajwana. Koi slow gana bajwana."

Later, Ranbir was seen trying to do the hookstep of the song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' from the 1997 film ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth' starring Bobby, Kajol and Manisha Koirala.

‘Animal’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On Thursday the makers launched the trailer of the action thriller in New Delhi.