Ranbir, Rashmika's 'Animal' first song 'Hua Main' to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' on Tuesday unveiled the poster of the film's first song 'Hua Main'. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, actor Rashmika shared the poster which she captioned, "Hua main Out tomorrow..this song is (fire emoticons) And I personally love it in all the versions.. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam .."

In the poster, Ranbir and Rashmika can be seen kissing inside an aircraft. 'Hua Main' will be out on October 11. The song will also be unveiled in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday which received good responses from the fans.



The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "you won't be like your father".

He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest" The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek.

Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.