Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' teaser to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Makers unveiled the new poster of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ with the announcement of its teaser release date. The teaser will be out on September 28.

Actor Bobby Deol shared the poster with the teaser release date on Instagram. He captioned the post, “He is elegant. He is Wild... You will see his rage on September 28th. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec.”

The new poster showcased Ranbir smoking a cigarette and clutching a lighter while donning a blue suit. He was seen sporting long hair and black sunglasses. Earlier, the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie. Bobby wrote on Instagram, "2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal

Pre-teaser out now:

The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing a white dhoti and kurta. He kept his beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but some scars on his face were visible.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. Meanwhile, Ranbir was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film received a good response from the audience. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in 'Pushpa: Part 2', 'Animal' and another untitled Telugu film.

