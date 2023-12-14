Rana unveils intense 'Rakshasa Raja’ avatar on his 39th b’day

MUMBAI: Pan-India star Rana Daggubati, who is celebrating his 39th birthday on Thursday, has treated his fans by unveiling the never seen before avatar of himself from the upcoming project ‘Rakshasa Raja’.

The actor who is known for portraying versatile roles in several languages, has unveiled his new avatar as ‘Rakshasa Raja’, wielding a gun and adoring a Shiva Tilak on the forehead.

Taking to the social media, the ‘Kaadan’ actor shared the first look of his next movie. With an intense gaze and a compelling demeanour, the poster showcases Daggubati exuding an aura of mystery and power that has set the internet abuzz.

The actor, known for his dedication to his craft, seemed to have delved deep into the skin of the character, embodying the essence of the enigmatic 'Rakshasa Raja.'

Along with the poster, Daggubati wrote: "Rakshasa Raja begins”.

The intriguing combination of a traditional tilaka, symbolising spirituality, with the juxtaposition of a formidable firearm, hints at a storyline that might delve into multifaceted themes.



“Rakshasa Raja" demonstrates the actor's transformative appearance and the project's promising prospects.

Daggubati is best known for his role in projects like ‘Baahubali’, ‘Leader’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Baby’, ‘Housefull 4’ and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front he was last seen as Arjun in Telugu movie ‘Spy’. He also next has ‘Vettaiyan’ in the pipeline.