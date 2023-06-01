Rana to produce Dulquer’s bilingual; Samuthirakani on board

CHENNAI: It is a well-known fact that Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan share a great bond. Even during the lockdown, the duo set friendship and fitness goals to netizens. For those unaware, Rana also released DQ’s (Dulquer Salmaan) look from Mahanati (2018). Rana in 2016, starred in Bangalore Naatkal, the remake of Dulquer’s Malayalam hit film Bangalore Days. While a lot of their fans have asked them in several instances on when they would work together, DT Next now hears that Dulquer’s next will be produced by Rana, under his banner, Spirit Media. “The film will be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, which will go on floors later this year. The project will also have Samuthirakani in a crucial role. The audition is being done for other roles and an official announcement is expected to be made in July on DQ’s birthday (July 28). Prominent actors from Telugu and Tamil are expected to be a part of this movie,” says a source in the know. The director of the film will be announced soon.

Dulquer was last seen in Hindi film titled Chup. He will be next seen in King of Kotha and is shooting for an untitled project with Venky Atluri.

