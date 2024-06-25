Rana Daggubati to present Telugu film '35', says it will touch everyone’s hearts

CHENNAI: Actor and producer Rana Daggubati on Tuesday announced that he was going to present an upcoming Telugu film ‘35’. He unveiled the poster and title of an upcoming Telugu film '35' which is all set to hit the big screen on August 15, Independence Day.

Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, '35' tells the story of an eleven-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics and learns profound life lessons from his mother, a school dropout. It has a tagline - 'Chinna Katha Kaadu' (not a small story).

Speaking about the film, Rana said, "I was instantly drawn by this drama woven with conflict, love, and bonding between a mother and her two strikingly different children - one who resists learning things, and considers maths as an illogical subject, and the other child who is smart and obedient yet torn by the conflict in the family."

Rana Daggubati-led Suresh Productions has presented interesting and well-received films in the past like 'C/O Kancharapalem', 'Gargi', 'Charlie 777', 'Pareshan', and 'Krishna and his Leela'.

Director Nanda Kishore Emani, known for his award-winning short film 'Savvadi', said, "I am thrilled to bring '35' to audiences, a story that delves into the essence of familial relationships and the complexities faced by children."

From the sacred land of Tirupathi ✨Bringing you a lovely narrative that will touch everyone’s heartsPresenting35 ~ Chinna Katha Kaadu❤️‍Starring @i_nivethathomas @PriyadarshiPN @imvishwadev @gautamitads In cinemas from AUGUST 15th, 2024#35Movie #NandaKisore… pic.twitter.com/4HjdTTXk8o — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 25, 2024

The film stars actors Gauthami, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, and Viswadev, along with child artists Arun Dev and Abhay.

The music for '35' is composed by Vivek Sagar while Niketh Bommi will serve as the cinematographer. The film is produced by Viswadev Rachakonda of Waltair Productions and Srujan Yarabolu of S Original.

'35' will release on August 15, and is distributed under the Suresh Productions banner with Southbay as its marketing partner.