Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' drops new poster of Kiara Advani on her birthday, announces character name

MUMBAI: To celebrate Kiara Advani's birthday, makers of the political thriller 'Game Changer' released a new poster featuring the actor. Kiara stars opposite Ram Charan in the much-awaited film. Sri Venkateswara Creations, on Wednesday, took to X to share the vibrant poster along with a heartfelt birthday message.

The new poster appears to be an extension of the film's first song, 'Jaragandi,' where Kiara is seen in the same glamorous outfit as in the music video released earlier this year. In the poster, Kiara shines in a stunning avatar, capturing the essence of her character, Jabilamma.

Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that stated, "Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts."

Check out the poster below

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.



The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon. Earlier this month, Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback picture with football legend David Beckham and his cheer partner Kiara.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth treated fans to a picture featuring Kiara and David Beckham. Sidharth and Kiara were seen twinning in white. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday to the unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals in Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend @davidbeckham and my cheer partner, @kiaraaliaadvani!"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently marked a stylish appearance in London as they watched the quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2024. Meanwhile, Kiara is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR.

Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.