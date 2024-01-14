Ram Charan flips dosas during Makar Sankranti celebrations

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who is known for ‘RRR’, celebrated the Makar Sankranti with his family.

The actor even flipped dosas like a pro.

The actor’s wife Upasana Konidela took to her social media on Sunday and shared heartfelt moments from the mega family's Sankranti celebration. The festivities, held in Bangalore, witnessed the couple, along with little mega princess Klin Kaara and their furry companion Rhyme.

Upasana's Instagram story offers an intimate look into the Konidela family's Sankranti gathering, as they flew to Bangalore to celebrate with the entire family. The newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya were also spotted in Upasana’s stories making the memories even more special.

The Konidela family's Sankranti celebration, marked by simplicity and togetherness, left fans eager for more glimpses of the iconic family's cherished moments.

Recently, Ram Charan welcomed the legendary composer A. R. Rahman onboard his upcoming film tentatively titled ‘RC 16’.

The ‘Rangasthalam’ star took to his X, erstwhile Twitter and shared the update with his fans as he wished the composer on his birthday.

He shared a poster of the film as he wrote, “Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always”. ‘Rc 16’ is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, who is known for the National Award-winning film ‘Uppena’.

Buchi Babu Sana has crafted a compelling script with a universal appeal, and the makers plan to unveil details about the remaining cast and crew soon. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, presented by Mythri Movie Makers, under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.