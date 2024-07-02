Raju to make his debut as lead with Bun Butter Jam

CHENNAI: Actor Raju, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss show, has previously acted in Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and Don. He is now debuting as lead in Raghav Mirdath’s Bun Butter Jam.



The first look of the film will be released on July 8. Giving a hilarious perspective about relationships of the Gen Z, th film also stars Adhya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie, Michael Thangadurai and VJ Pappu in pivotal roles.

The plot revolves around a Gen Z youth who learn to stay calm and face the present with a smile, instead of swinging between the burdens of past pain and fears about the future. Keep calm and have a Bun Butter Jam is the tagline of the film.

Nivas K Prasanna is composing the tunes and Babu Kumar IE is handling the camera. John Abraham is taking care of the cuts. Suresh Subramanian is bankrolling the film, under the banner Rain of Arrows Entertainment.

With the entire film shot across the exotic locales of Chennai, the crew is busy working on the final phase of shooting.