Rajkummar Rao recalls how he got that one line in RGV’s ‘Rann’ before debut in 2010

MUMBAI: Before his debut in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' in 2010, Rajkummar Rao was seen in a small role as a newsreader with just one or two lines in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s political thriller 'Rann'. The National Award-winner took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he got the part.

Talking about starting off in 'Rann', Rajkummar told IANS: "Yeah, I got one line. I had one line in Ramu’s film ‘Rann’. All of us were looking for work, and we got to know that Ram Gopal Varma is making this film and there were auditions going on, and we had no idea what auditions were..."

"So, we just went there and somebody asked me to read two lines, and I read. They called me and said 'Aapka hogaya hai'. I was like 'great, I am going to meet Ram Gopal Varma, and he was the one who gives work to a lot of outsiders... actors because he makes those kinds of films.”

Rajkummar expressed that he felt life was sorted.

“I am going to meet him; he will see my scene, and maybe he will launch me in his next film.”

However, the scene on set was different from what he had imagined.

“When I went on set, it was a small room with a chroma (screen) thing, and Ramu sir was not there,” he recalled.

Rajkummar shared how he said the line in the film.

“Somebody then said, 'isko na apko jaan lagake padhna hai’ and then I said, ‘Khanna kahaan hai’."

'Rann', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Gul Panag, explores the reality of the sensational ways of news, media, and political nexus.