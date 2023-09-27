Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha visit Lalbaugcha Raja

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, along with his wife and actress Patralekha, to seek the blessings of Bappa on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

The video from the pandal shows the couple walking barefooted, amid the security.

Rajkummar is seen waving at the fans and obliged the paparazzi for the photos.

Rajkummar wore an off white coloured kurta and paired it with a white pyjama. While, Patralekha was seen wearing a mustard yellow coloured suit with pastel green dupatta.

She kept her hair tied in a bun, and accessorised the look with round earrings and a red bindi. Patralekha opted for a minimal makeup.

On September 19, Rajkummar had shared a glimpse of eco-friendly Lord Ganpati at his home. In the string of photos we can see the couple sitting with their folded hands in front of the idol.

He had captioned the post as: “May Lord Ganesha bless us all”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in the crime thriller web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. He played the character of ‘Panna’.

Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah.

He was also seen in ‘Bheed’. Rajkummar next has ‘Sri’, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, and ‘Stree 2’.

On the other hand, Patralekha has ‘Phule’, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, and ‘Gulkanda Tales’ in the pipeline.