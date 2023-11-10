Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ to release in April 2024

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer “Mr And Mrs Mahi” is set to release theatrically on April 19, 2024, the makers announced Monday.

The upcoming drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” featuring Janhvi.

Karan Johar of Dharma Productions shared the news of the film's release date on Instagram.

"It’s all heart and more, that makes a magical story ‘pitch-er perfect’! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 19th April, 2024,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

“Mr And Mrs Mahi” marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi after the 2021 horror comedy “Roohi”.



The film is produced by Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.