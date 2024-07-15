Rajinikanth returns to Chennai after attending Anant-Radhika's wedding

CHENNAI: Megastar Rajinikanth is back in Chennai after attending the lavish wedding of Radhika and Anant Ambani's in Mumbai. In the videos, he was seen dressed in white casual outfit at the airport.

Rajinikanth turned heads not only with his presence but also with his dance moves at Ambani's wedding. Videos that surfaced on social media captured Anant dancing exuberantly alongside renowned personalities from the Indian film industry. One of the standout moments featured Rajinikanth, who showcased his slick dance moves alongside Anant Ambani and his father, Mukesh Ambani.

The 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony of Anant and Radhika witnessed a heartwarming moment between Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, capturing the essence of camaraderie amidst grandeur. Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, two legends of Indian cinema, rekindled their bond at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Viral photos and videos from the event showcase a poignant moment where Rajinikanth, approached Amitabh Bachchan with the intention of touching his feet as a mark of respect. However, Amitabh Bachchan halted Rajinikanth's gesture and instead embraced him warmly, showcasing their deep mutual respect and friendship.

The reunion of Amitabh and Rajinikanth holds special significance as they last collaborated 32 years ago in the blockbuster film 'Hum'. The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. On July 13, a blessing ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came. Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations. Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations continued with the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'. While details about 'Coolie' remain under wraps, the makers dropped a teaser that hinted at Rajinikanth's action-packed role, wielding a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced. Apart from 'Coolie' Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Vettaiyan' alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of the upcoming movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel. 'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Recently, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.