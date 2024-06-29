Rajinikanth praises Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD', calls it "epic movie"

MUMBAI: Megastar Rajinikanth heaped praise on Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Saturday.

He wrote on his X handle, "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju@ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless."

Not only Rajinikanth but Nagarjuna Akkineni also hailed the film. He wrote on his X, "Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!! Naagi you took us to another time and another place . entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!" Nagarjuna also praised Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas's performances. He stated, "Amith Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire. can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel... did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team. Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!"

'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening. As per the makers, the film raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film.



The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Coolie'. While details about 'Coolie' remain under wraps, the makers dropped a teaser that hinted at Rajinikanth's action-packed role, wielding a belt made of gold watches to confront goons. The teaser, presented in monochrome with gold accents, left fans intrigued.

'Coolie' marks the debut collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth.Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also reportedly stars Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The release date for the film is yet to be announced. Apart from 'Coolie' Rajinikanth will be seen in 'Vettaiyan' alongside superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of the upcoming movie, directed by TJ Gnanavel.'Vettaiyan,' which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year.

Recently, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai.