Radhika shares airport ordeal, claims passengers were locked on aerobridge for hours

MUMBAI: Actor Radhika Apte on Saturday claimed she and other passengers at an airport were locked in the aerobridge for hours after her flight was delayed.

The actor, known for movies "Badlapur", "Andhadhun", "Pad Man" and "Lust Stories", shared her ordeal on Instagram, without naming the city, airport and airline.

"I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. But the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT," Apte said.

She also posted a video, in which several passengers were seen behind a locked glass door.

The 38-year-old actor said the passengers, which included children and elderly people, were locked for over an hour and the security declined to open the doors.

"The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside.

"I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay. Now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm, all locked in. No water, no loo. Thanks for the fun ride," Apte said.

On the work front, Apte currently features in Sriram Raghavan's "Merry Christmas". The movie, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, was released in theatres on Friday.