Rachita Arora shares her experience of composing music for 'Kaala Paani'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Rachita Arora, who embarked on her Bollywood journey with the critically acclaimed film 'Newton', shared her experience of composing music for the series 'Kaala Paani'.

She said, "'Kaala Paani' offered a remarkably different from my previous experiences as a background score composer by embracing distinct musical themes that perfectly interwove the different subplots.

Each subplot in the series was a unique narrative thread, often demanding its musical identity and emotional resonance."

She continued, "From the heart-pounding suspense of the survivors' race against time to the poignant exploration of the character's personal struggles and the medical thriller aspects, each theme was carefully crafted to capture the essence of its corresponding storyline.

However, the true challenge lay in maintaining a symphonic cohesion across these varying themes, ensuring that the music not only complemented each subplot individually but also seamlessly transitioned between them."

Rachita added how composing music for the series is different from her previous works. "As a background score composer in 'Kaala Paani', I have created music that accompanies and enhances storytelling by composing music that sets the tone, evokes emotions, and complements the visuals. I've worked closely with the director to ensure the music aligns with their creative vision. It was a dynamic and creative process."

"Explored various forest-inspired sounds, blending them with orchestral structures, aiming for a balanced tone in the composition. I also incorporated acapella rhythms into the mix. For the last 15 months, I have been working on this project and it has been a beautiful journey," she added.