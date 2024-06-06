R Madhavan unveils first look poster of Siddharth's 'Miss You'

MUMBAI: On Thursday, actor R Madhavan unveiled the first look poster of Siddharth-starrer 'Miss You'.

He also gave shout out to Siddharth.

"After the multiple Award winning # Chithha my dear bro Sid picks up a story on the way after ages...Roses are red,Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is 'Miss you' We know you've all missed him too...The Lover Man Sid is back This is going to be historic as well. The heart flutter," Madhavan wrote.

The update has left fans extremely excited.

"Wow...Siddharth is back as lover boy," a social media user commented.

"Best wishes to Siddharth...can't wait for this film," another one wrote.

The poster depicts the actor in a travel setup and a large backpack accompanying him.

N. Rajasekar has directed the film. Gibran has given the film's music.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is also in the headlines for his relationship with actor Aditi Rao Hydari.

Siddharth announced his engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari on March 28 in Telangana, sharing photos on Instagram where they proudly displayed their engagement rings.

His caption read, "She said YES! Engaged." Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021.