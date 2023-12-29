R Madhavan remembers DMDK chief Vijayakanth, says his "dynamism" will be missed

CHENNAI: The demise of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth has left the members of the entertainment and political fraternity extremely saddened. Actor R. Madhavan is one of them. On Friday, Madhavan took to Instagram Story and penned a heartfelt note in fond memory of Vijayakanth.



"Oh Captain My Captain..Rest in peace (red heart emojis). You and your dynamism will be so missed. I distinctly remember how as the head of the Nadigar Sangam you were brutally honest, fair and firm and we relied on your every decision to help us thru the hard times. The heavens are lucky. (folded hands emojis)," he wrote. Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai, aged 71, after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. His mortal remains are currently being kept at Island Ground (6 am to 1 pm) for the public to pay their last respects.

So very saddened. Vikaykanth sir was one of a kind. Fair and very Just. Though I met him only briefly I have always admired his ability to do good selflessly. Learnt so much from him. Rest in peace sir . pic.twitter.com/TdQv6NiMcf — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 29, 2023

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days. Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He was featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry. He also served as a member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.