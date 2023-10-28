'Queen of Pop': Madonna becomes highest-selling female recording artiste of all time

LOS ANGELES: Living up to her title, Madonna has now truly become the ‘Queen of Pop’, as she is riding atop waves of grand success.

Topping music sales, the ‘Material Girl’ singer who is currently on her Celebration Tour has been re-certified by the Guinness World Records as the highest-selling female recording artiste of all time.

Estimated figures indicate that Madonna has sold over 400 million records comprising albums, singles and digital media during her 40-year music career. “Queen of Pop Madonna seems to be unreachable when it comes to music sales,” the magazine wrote on its X handle formerly called Twitter.

According to the Guinness World Records’ social media, the singer has held the record since 2009 and is followed by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this month, Madonna kicked off her critically lauded Celebration Tour at London's O2 Arena with a two-hour set that had the audience of 20,000 up on their feet for the duration of the concert.

As of July 2022, Guinness World Records said Madonna is also the highest-grossing female touring artist, after grossing more than $1.3 billion from her tours. But that number is likely to increase after her latest stint.

The ‘Queen of Pop’ began her tour in London on October 14, before making her way to the U.S. on December 13.

Madonna’s tour was initially supposed to kick off in July though it was later postponed after she was hospitalised with a bacterial infection.

She wrote on social media amidst her recovery process: “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words for healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

She continued: “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna also has competition following Swift’s The Eras Tour and her also hitting the $1 billion mark. She also has competition in Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, which wrapped in October.