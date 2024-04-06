Quantum Leap: NBC cancels reboot after two seasons

WASHINGTON: NBC has decided to cancel its reboot of 'Quantum Leap' after just two seasons on the network.

The revival of the beloved 1989 series, starring Raymond Lee, failed to capture audience interest and ranked among NBC's lowest-rated scripted originals, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite a speedy renewal for its second season, the reboot faced challenges in maintaining viewership, ultimately leading to the network's decision to pull the plug.

Produced in-house at Universal Television, the series was developed by Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris, with Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt serving as showrunners.

The cancellation marks NBC's first of the season, following renewals for several other shows including those from prolific producer Dick Wolf.

With the network's lineup in flux, decisions loom for bubble dramas like 'Law & Order: Organized Crime.' In the wake of the cancellation, NBC continues to explore its comedy lineup, with 'St. Denis Medical' already ordered for the upcoming season and several other projects are still under consideration