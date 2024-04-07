'Pushpa: The Rule': Allu Arjun shares glimpse of dubbing session ahead of teaser release

MUMBAI: Building more excitement among fans, actor Allu Arjun shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of the much-anticipated film 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Just one day to go for Allu Arjun's birthday and Pushpa 2 exciting announcement.

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun shared a picture from the dubbing studio and captioned it, "ALL SET."

On Friday, he dropped a new poster of his look from the film.

In the poster, the actor can be seen holding a trident, exuding power.

"#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser On April 8th," Allu Arjun captioned the post.

Fans chimed in the comment section and reacted to the poster.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

The makers have also planned to release the film's teaser on Allu Arjun's birthday, which falls on April 8.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August 2023, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude. "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.