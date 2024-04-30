'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun unveils new intriguing poster ahead of first single release

MUMBAI: Following the teaser release, building more excitement among fans, the makers of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' announced the release of their first single 'Pushpa Pushpa' along with a fierce new poster of Allu Arjun. Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun treated fans with a new poster along with the first track announcement.

'Pushpa 2' first single will be out tomorrow (May 1) at 5.04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali. In the poster, Allu Arjun looks fierce as he enters the room. He can be seen wearing a black ensemble.

The 'Pushpa Pushpa' track has been created by Devi Sri Prasad, who is fondly called DSP. Makers of the film unveiled the teaser of Pushpa Raj a.k.a Allu Arjun recently on the birthday of the Superstar.

Making birthday more special, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared the teaser on X and wrote, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!" 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style. The video features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India.

Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival. Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.