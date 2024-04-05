Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun shares photo with Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad from music recording session

MUMBAI: Building more excitement among the fans, actor Allu Arjun shared a photo with 'Pushpa: The Rule' director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad from a music recording session.

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Allu Arjun treated fans with new pictures.

The first picture gave a glimpse of Devi Sri Prasad's recording studio. The image captured awards and logo.

Allu Arjun also posted an image in which he is posing with Sukumar and DSP in all-black outfits inside the studio.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "The Rule"

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently celebrating her 28th birthday in the UAE, could not join but re-shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Ayeee the big boys creating something iconic"

Allu Arjun's birthday will be extra special as 'Pushpa 2' teaser is scheduled to be out on April 8.

On Tuesday, the film's team announced the release date of the teaser and shared a brand-new poster.

Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram, "Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on April 8th, 2024."

The official handle of the film on X, shared the poster and the caption on it read, "He is coming with double the fire. Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser out on April 8th."

The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August 2023, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.