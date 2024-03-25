Pulkit gives wife Kriti a cute peck as they celebrate their first Holi post wedding

MUMBAI: Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are celebrating their first Holi post wedding. Taking to Instagram, the newlyweds dropped a beautiful video showing the two soaked in the colours of love. In an image posted by Kriti, Pulkit can be seen planting a kiss on the former's cheek.

"Hamari pehli holi," Kriti captioned the post.

The glimpses of Pulkit and Kriti from their first Holi celebration are all about love and they were enough to bring smiles to the faces of their fans. "How beautiful. Happy Holi lovebirds," a social media user commented. "Lovely...love is in the air," another user wrote. Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region.

Hence, they married at ITC Grand Bharat, near Delhi. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti.

A day after tying the knot, the couple dropped mesmerising pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

Kriti looked beautiful in a pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani. The duo also gave fans an insight into their pre-wedding celebration. For Sangeet, Kriti wore a shimmery blue and silver lehenga for her sangeet, while Pulkit opted for equally dramatic black and silver Indo-western look. Pukit and Kriti's wedding festivities took place in the presence of close family members and friends.

Actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were also a part of the functions.