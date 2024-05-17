'Proudest moment'; Kartik Aaryan unveils 'Chandu Champion' poster

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan unveiled the third poster of his upcoming sports drama 'Chandu Champion' on 'X'. The actor on Friday shared the photo, captioning it to be a glimpse into an eight-minute long single-take war sequence.

Following the awe-inspiring first and second-look posters which features Kartik as a wrestler and a boxer, the makers dropped a bombshell with the third poster, set against a gripping war backdrop with him powerfully blazing a gun.

The war scenes were reportedly shot in the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, tucked away at an elevation of 9,000 feet above sea level.

Sharing the poster on social media, Kartik wrote: "The proudest moment of my career so far - playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army, one of the many facets of Chandu Champion's life!! Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence Salute to the Indian Armed Forces! #ChanduChampion Trailer out tomorrow."

The movie, in which Kartik plays Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, is said to feature the biggest-ever war sequence.

'Chandu Champion' is a project jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

The film, directed by Kabir, is set to release in the theaters on June 14.