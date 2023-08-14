Priyanka showers love on "magnet" hubby as he kick-starts NYC concert

NEW YORK: Actor Priyanka Chopra turned biggest cheerleader for her husband Nick Jonas as he kicked off his latest tour at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City. Priyanka and her daughter Malti attended the first show of the Jonas Brothers in full swag. She even penned an appreciation post for Nick on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight."

She also dropped stunning pictures of herself with Nick from the concert.

Priyanka looked stunning in a black and silver checkered crop top that she paired with black maxi skirt and matching cropped leather jacket to the show. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’She will be sharing screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Priyanka will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.