Priyanka says her docu ‘WOMB’ is a rallying cry, call for solidarity and action for women

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has produced the streaming documentary ‘Women of My Billion’ (WOMB), has said that women have borne the brunt of gender bias for a very long time.

The actress shared that her documentary is a call for solidarity and action to help women rise above the odds.

‘Women of My Billion’ (WOMB), directed by Ajitesh Sharma, is a stark and touching chronicle of the fight against all forms of violence faced by women in India. It follows the journey of Srishti Bakshi as she embarks on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 km over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, and rights.

Discussing the documentary, Priyanka said in a statement: “Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With ‘WOMB’, the aim is to transcend these struggles – to be a beacon of hope.”

” ‘WOMB’ is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honoured, and empowered to soar,” she added.

Producer Apoorva Bakshi said: ” ‘Women of My Billion’ sheds light on the many heartbreaking atrocities faced by women in India, but at the same time, it showcases the many opportunities for change brought about by digitisation. Srishti’s audacious initiative is a significant step in the right direction, and we need more such champions to herald change.”

“It’s through empowering women that we can collectively shape a future where every woman is appreciated, honoured, and able to chase her dreams without constraints. I believe that the documentary ignites the fervour for advocating women’s safety and rights throughout the country,” he added.

Produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan’s Awedacious Originals in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures, ‘Women of My Billion’ drops on Prime Video on May 3.