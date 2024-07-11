Priyanka, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai for Anant, Radhika's wedding

MUMBAI: Global actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband-singer Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is set to take place on July 12. The couple was all smiles as they arrived at the airport, dressed in casual yet stylish outfits. Priyanka and Nick waved at paps and happily posed for them.

A while ago, Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the invitation card for Anant and Radhika's wedding.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Meanwhile, a special puja was organised on Wednesday ahead of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pyjamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.