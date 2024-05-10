Priyanka Chopra relishes family time with daughter Malti Marie and mom in Ireland post 'Heads of State' wrap

LOS ANGELES: Priyanka Chopra recently took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy some family time with her daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra in Ireland.

After wrapping up filming for her upcoming Hollywood film, 'Heads of State,' the actress savoured tranquil moments amidst the picturesque landscapes of Dublin.

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, posted an adorable picture of the trio on her Instagram account on Thursday. The image depicted a tranquil evening as Priyanka and Madhu relished the lush greenery of Dublin with their daughters.

In the snapshot, Priyanka looked graceful in an oversized black sweater paired with loose-fitting denim trousers and fashionable black shoes. Her wavy hair cascaded freely, adorned with a trendy cap.

Madhu Chopra appeared radiant in a colourful top matched with beige pants, complemented by a cosy jacket to combat the chilly weather. The highlight of the picture was Malti Marie, who was looking adorable and seemingly captivated by something nearby.

Priyanka recently wrapped up filming on the Heads of State set, expressing appreciation for the rewarding journey with a heartfelt message. She offered a peek into her time on set, commending the lively and efficient environment fostered by the cast and crew. The upcoming action-comedy stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in prominent roles, helmed by director Ilya Naishuller.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.