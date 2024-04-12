Priyanka Chopra lauds Dev Patel for 'impressive debut’ as director with 'Monkey Man'

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra has heaped praise on Indian-origin British actor-filmmaker Dev Patel for his impressive debut as a director with 'Monkey Man'.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories and gave a shout out to Patel and the cast of the film, which also includes Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The actress wrote: “Bravo #DevPatel What an impressive debut!”

Priyanka also tagged Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and producer Jordan Peele.

The film also stars Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.

The action thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders.

'Monkey Man' was scheduled to release on April 19 in India, but the release has now been delayed indefinitely.

As for Priyanka, she is currently busy filming her upcoming film, 'Heads of State'.