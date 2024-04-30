Priyanka Chopra flaunts her toned- muscles in 'between shots selfie' from the Heads of State set

LOS ANGELES: Priyanka Chopra who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project 'Heads of State' treated her fans with a new selfie from the film's set.

The actress on Monday took to her Instagram Stories yet again to share a selfie that she took in between the shots.

In the picture, Priyanka is seen showcasing her well-defined muscles while wearing a crop top and pants, paired with a black coat.

Just yesterday, Priyanka dropped a compilation video showcasing lovely moments with her daughter Malti Marie and hubby Nick Jonas, giving fans a glimpse of her life.

A few days ago, the actress shared a glimpse of 'bring your baby to work' day as she took her daughter to the sets of 'Heads of State'.

The image captured Malti sitting on her lap and can be seen interacting with the people on the sets.

Earlier this month, Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her from shoot diaries.

The 'Barfi' actress looked stunning in a radiant selfie. She wore a cool pair of sunglasses and posed with a river in the background.

'Heads Of State', is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.