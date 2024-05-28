Priyanka Chopra congratulates Indian winners at Cannes for scripting history

CANNES: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently lent her voice to the wildlife documentary Tiger as a narrator, has congratulated the Indian talents that scored huge victories at the recently concluded 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On Monday, Priyanka took to the stories section of her Instagram and sent her best wishes to the winners, Anasuya Sengupta, Payal Kapadia, and Chidananda S Naik.

While Anasuya won the Best Actress Award at Cannes, Payal’s film All We Imagine as Light was feted with the ‘Le Grand Prix’ award, and Chidananda’s short film Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know was honoured with the La Cinef Award for Best Short Film. The actor shared three different stories, one each for Anasuya, Payal, and Chidananda. India had one of its best years at the Cannes Film Festival this time.