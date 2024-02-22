Prithviraj’s Goat Life to hit screens on March 28

CHENNAI: Based on the novel Aadujeevitham, Goat Life stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The makers announced that the film will release on March 28. Earlier, the film was slated to release on April 10, but the makers have pre-poned the release date.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy, the film also features Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, KR Gokul, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Penned by Benyamin, Aadujeevitham has been translated to 12 languages and follows the true story of Najeeb, who in the early 90s, migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad. This survival adventure is produced by Visual Romance and has music composed by ARR Rahman.

Sunil KS is handling camera and Sreekar Prasad is the editor of Goat Life. Being shot in multiple countries, the film will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada