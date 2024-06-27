Prince Jackson honours father Michael Jackson on his 15th death anniversary

WASHINGTON: To commemorate his father Michael Jackson's 15th death anniversary, Prince Jackson, has taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the legendary King of Pop. In an emotional Instagram Story post on June 25, Prince Jackson, whose full name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr, shared a poignant message alongside a nostalgic image of Michael Jackson performing at the 1993 Super Bowl XXVII halftime show.

"Miss you pops," the 27-year-old, elder son of Michael Jackson wrote adding, "The world felt better with you in it." Accompanying his tribute was the iconic song 'We Are The World,' co-written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie in 1985. Prince Jackson, who was only 12 years old at the time of his father's death, is not alone in commemorating Michael Jackson's life and influence. Members of the Jackson family also paid their respects on social media. Jackie Jackson, Michael's eldest brother and fellow Jackson 5 member, posted a touching message alongside a black and white photograph of himself with a young Michael. "Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you. Miss you everyday," the 73-year-old expressed.

Tito Jackson, the second eldest sibling, shared his own tribute featuring a poignant black and white portrait of Michael, accompanied by hashtags such as "#15yearswithoutmichaeljackson" and "#MJ4ever."

Prince Jackson has been vocal about keeping his father's memory alive through various means. In an interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker in October 2022, he revealed, "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house. I have artistic paintings of him around my house. I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me, and I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy."

The Jackson family continues to honour Michael Jackson's legacy in various ways, including the upcoming biopic titled 'Michael', where Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew and the son of Jermaine Jackson, portrays the pop icon. Prince Jackson recently shared insights into the filming process, expressing pride in his cousin Jaafar's dedication and performance.

"This project has had so many special moments for me and everyone involved," Prince Jackson remarked in a February 13 post featuring Jaafar in costume. "Special thanks to my cousin @jaafarjackson watching you perform and work your butt off is the closest I'll ever come to watching my dad in concert and it's been a dream come true! Proud of you cuz!," he shared in an interview obtained by E! News.