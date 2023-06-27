Prime Video announces Tamil Original series 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee'

CHENNAI: Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled its new Tamil original series, "Sweet Kaaram Coffee", starring actors Madhoo, Lakshmi and Santhy.

Created by Reshma Ghatala, the eight-episode show follows the unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

The show will premiere on the streaming platform on July 6 in Tamil, along with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

It is directed by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu and Swathi Raghuraaman, a press release stated.

Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to be the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all its customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies.

"'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further. It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms," she added.

Ghatala called "Sweet Kaaram Coffee" a "fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama".

"It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining," she said.

"Sweet Kaaram Coffee" is produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd.