Pradeep Ranganathan’s next with Ashwath Marimuthu titled Dragon; shoot begins

CHENNAI: After the success of Love Today, filmmaker-actor Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up with Ashwath Marimuthu of Oh My Kadavule fame for his next film. On Sunday, the makers of the film announced the title with a video.

Titled Dragon, the film is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, under the banner AGS Entertainment. They also started the shooting on the same day with an official pooja ceremony. Filmmakers KS Ravikumar and Mysskin were also spotted in the glimpse video.

Leon James will be composing music for Dragon, his second collaboration with Ashwath. Niketh Bommi is handling the camera and Pradeep E Ragav will take care of the cuts.

Apart from this, Pradeep has Love Insurance Corporation with Vignesh Shivan in his pipeline. The film also stars Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in prominent roles.