Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu walk Cannes red carpet in style

CANNES: The team of 'Kannappa' recently marked a stylish appearance at the ongoing 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Director and choreographer Prabhudeva, producer Mohan Babu, and actor Vishnu Manchu walked the iconic red carpet before gracing the premiere of 'Horizon: An American Saga'. Vishnu was accompanied by his wife Viranica.

The official X page of 'Kannappa' movie also dropped a clip featuring the film team appearing on the red carpet.

The clip was shared with the caption, "The highly anticipated premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga" was graced by @themohanbabu @iVishnuManchu, his wife @vinimanchu, & @PDdancing #VishnuManchu is in #Cannes2024 to showcase the teaser of #Kannappa, set to take place this evening at the Olympia theatre."

The Cannes Film Festival, held annually in Cannes, France, is one of the most prestigious and well-known film festivals in the world.

The 'Kannappa' team is in Cannes for the teaser launch of the film.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Prabhas and Akshay Kumar also have special roles in the film.

The 77th edition of Cannes was opened on May 14 and will take place till May 25.

Meanwhile, recently, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hosted the first-ever Bharat Parva, an evening to celebrate the rich culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera.

The event organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was a resounding success, with Cannes delegates fully immersed in the evening's exceptional performances and the delightful array of fusion cuisine, a release said.Over 250 delegates attended the evening that showcased Indian culture, cuisine and cinema at the global platform.

The event also saw the unveiling of posters for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the save-the-date poster for the inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).