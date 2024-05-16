Prabhu Deva, DSP, Rana Daggubati, Sreeleela and more: Here’s who will host, perform at IIFA Utsavam 2024

CHENNAI: IIFA Utsavam 2024 has announced an array of hosts and performers who will spotlight the excellence of south Indian cinema at the much-awaited ceremony, to be held on September 6 and 7, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. With the event line-up featuring names like Devi Sri Prasad to Prabhu Deva, viewers are in for a treat.



While DSP is all set to showcase a musical performance, Prabhu Deva will rock the stage with his moves. Actor Sreeleela too will take the stage to show off her dancing skills to Telugu and Kannada numbers.

Also in the line-up is actor Jiiva who will dance to Tamil and Malayalam film songs while actor Regina Cassandra will showcase a dance performance on Tamil and Telugu hits. Actor Rakul Preet Singh will perform to Tamil and Telugu songs as well.

While the first day of IIFA Utsavam 2024 will be dedicated to Tamil and Malayalam cinema artistes, the last day will see awards being given to Telugu and Kannada cinema professionals.

The actor-hosts of the two-day ceremony are Rana Daggubati for Telugu cinema, and Akul Balaji and Vijay Raghavendra for Kannada cinema.

The two-day award ceremony, which honours the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry, is organised by Wizcraft International, the team behind the International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly called as IIFA Awards, and represents Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema, Malayalam cinema, and Kannada cinema.

IIFA Utsavam 2024 is being held under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence. The ceremony is being organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, a leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.