Prabhas wishes 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin on his birthday, calls him "truly inspiring"

Actor Prabhas penned a special message for 'Kalki 2898 AD' director Nag Ashwin on his birthday. Taking to Instagram stories, Prabhas shared a portrait of Nag Ashwin.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday to the incredible director, Gnag_ashwin! Your vision for#Kalki2898AD is On April 21, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages. In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?

To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama." (Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.) The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world. 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.