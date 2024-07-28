Begin typing your search...

Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' to be released in April 2025, check out film's new poster

As per the team of the film, currently, 40 per cent of the film's shoot is completed, and another massive schedule is set to commence from August 2.

ByANIANI|28 July 2024 2:11 PM GMT
The poster of 'The Raaja Saab' (Image Source: X)

MUMBAI: Amid 'Kalki 2898 AD' success, Prabhas shared an exciting detail about his next film 'The Raja Saab'.

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the film's new poster. In the poster, Prabhas can be seen donning a wine colour suit.

The makers also announced that the eagerly awaited first glimpse of the film will be released tomorrow (July 29).

The film features sensational music by composer SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography, guaranteeing whistle-worthy moments on the big screen.

Baahubali fame Kamalakannan R.C. is in charge of the VFX, ensuring a visual spectacle. Produced by People Media Factory, 'The Raja Saab: features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in the lead roles.

The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam.

'The Raja Saab' will be out in theatres in April 2025.

