Prabhas starts shooting for Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

MUMBAI: After Akshay Kumar, Prabhas has joined Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'. Taking it to his own official Instagram handle, Vishnu Manchu shared a poster revealing Prabhas has officially joined the sets of Kannappa.

"With my dear friend Prabhas onboard, "Kannappa" emerges as a true Pan-Indian magnum opus, uniting stars from diverse linguistic backgrounds. His unwavering commitment to his craft and his ability to immerse himself fully in every role he undertakes are qualities that I deeply admire," Vishnu Manchu said.

He added, "The addition of Prabhas to a cast featuring Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal Sir cements the film's status as a cultural phenomenon that transcends regional boundaries. With each actor bringing their unique flair and charisma, "Kannappa" promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience that unites audiences from every corner of the country."

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.



The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.