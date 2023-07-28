Prabhas shares his Facebook account was hacked, now restored

MUMBAI: Pan-India star Prabhas, who was most recently seen in ‘Adipurush, has shared that his Facebook account was hacked following which he issued a statement as well on the Stories section of his Instagram. However, the actor’s account has now been restored.



Notifying his followers, he wrote on Instagram Story, "Hello everyone, my Facebook page has been compromised. The team is sorting this out." Prior to this, some inappropriate content was posted on the Facebook page. The content was captioned as “Humans Being Unlucky.” It was posted along with a viral video. inappropriate content was posted on his page. The content is captioned as “Humans Being Unlucky.”



Some internet users commented on the posts trolling Prabhas. Prabhas team swung into action and retrieved the official account by taking corrective measures. The page has now been restored and the posts, along with the comments, have been removed.



Prabhas is not usually much active on social media. He only uses this page to share the content of his films and wish the co-stars.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Prabhas has 'Kalki 2898 AD Part 1' lined up for release on January 12, 2024. The film recently had its grand reveal at the San Diego Comic-Con International.



Earlier, the film’s poster was also displayed at the iconic location of Times Square in New York. The film, directed by the National Award winner Nag Ashwin, will make its debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con. The film boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.



The multilingual sci-fi film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

