Popular villain Kazan Khan dies of heart attack

CHENNAI: Veteran Malayalam actor Kazan Khan, who played villain and character roles in various languages, ​​including Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada, has passed away due to a heart attack.

A native of Kerala, Kazan Khan made his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema in Senthamizh Paattu (1992).

He has acted in several films like Sethupathi IPS, Mettukudi, Vanathai Pola, Vallarasu.

Kazan made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Gandharvam released in 1993 and can be seen in films like Varnapakittu, The King, The Dawn, Mayamohini, Rajathiraja, Maryada Ramanna, Laila O Laila.

He was Sundar C's go-to actor and played crucial roles in films like Ullathai Alli Thaa and Mettukudi, both featuring Karthik Muthuraman in lead roles. He rose to fame in Tamil with Vijayakanth's Sethupathi IPS, in which he played the role of a terrorist.