Poonam Pandey death: Docs say cervical cancer vax must among Indians

NEW DELHI: As 32-year-old model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey succumbed to cancer, doctors have said that cervical cancer vaccine is a must among Indians.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in Indian women, accounting for about 18 percent of all cancers occurring in this demographic group.



India accounts for one in every five or 21 percent of cervical cancer cases, according to a recent study published in the journal The Lancet Global Health.



The cancer also causes almost one in every four or 23 percent deaths in the country.



"The cervical cancer vaccine prevents and guards the women against the HPV virus-induced carcinoma cervix. We are happy that the government is making strong efforts towards cancer prevention and included cervical cancer vaccination for girls between 9-14 years of age," Dr Sunny Jain, Sr Consultant & HOD - Oncology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, told IANS on Friday.



Presenting the Interim Budget on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer.



Cervical cancer is associated with the human papillomavirus and vaccines can prevent this.



So a vaccine that protects against cervical cancer is a very important life-saving measure against this disease, as per health experts.

