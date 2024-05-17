Pooja Hegde joins Suriya 44; shoot to begin on June 2 in Andamans

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya 44, which will be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and jointly produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films welcomed Santhosh Narayanan as the music director on Wednesday. While there have been a lot of speculations about the film's female lead. The exclusive update we have for you is that Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Tamil as the female lead in Vijay's Beast, will now share screen space in Suriya 44. A source close to the film unit told DT Next, "Pooja has signed the dotted lines and will join the team in the Andamans soon."

The team will shoot in the islands from the first week of June. "Suriya 44 will be shot in a single schedule for 40 days before moving on to Ooty and other locations," added the source. The movie is also expected to have Malayalam actor Joju George in an important role. He was last seen collaborating with Karthik Subbaraj in Dhanush's Jagame Thanthiram.

Suriya also has Kanguva, and Suriya 43 with Sudha Kongara, which will go on floors at a later date.