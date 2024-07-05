Pooja Hegde finishes first schedule of 'Suriya 44'

NEW DELHI: After shooting for almost a month in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, actor Pooja Hegde has wrapped up the first schedule of the tentatively titled Suriya 44.

The update was shared by Pooja's team.

Karthik Subbaraj is directing the film. Last month, Suriya and the director shared a video announcing that the shooting had commenced.

"Lights! Camera!! Action!!! #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam Shoot in progress..." wrote Suriya, sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). Karthik revealed that it was the first shot he took for the film.

Jayaram, Karuna Karan and Joju George are also a part of the film.

In the coming months, Pooja will also be seen in a crucial role in 'Deva', which is headlined by Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.