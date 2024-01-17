PM Modi pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder MG Ramachandran, also known as MGR, on his birth anniversary.

On Wednesday, PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember and celebrate the life of the great MGR. He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen. As a leader and Chief Minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's growth and development. His work continues to inspire us."

MG Ramachandran made his acting debut in the 1936 film 'Sathi Leelavathi,' directed by Ellis R. Dungan.

He gained popularity with the 1954 picture 'Malaikkallan.'

He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film 'Rickshawkaran' in 1972. He received Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Actor for the film 'Adimaippenn.'

The actor-turned politician MGR founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972.

He served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987. MGR was born Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran on January 17, 1917, in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from Kerala.