PM Modi mourns demise of Telugu actor Chandra Mohan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the demise of Telugu actor Chandra Mohan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of noted Telugu actor Shri Chandra Mohan Garu. He was a luminary of the world of cinema. His powerful performances and unique charisma enchanted audiences for generations. His departure leaves a void in the creative world that will be hard to fill. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

The veteran actor passed away after a cardiac arrest at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital today. Succumbing to a cardiac arrest, the 82-year-old actor breathed his last on Saturday morning around 9.57 am at Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital, as per information shared by Apollo PRO Jagan.



The final farewell and last rites are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on November 13 Monday. Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao popularly known as Chandra Mohan known for his work in Telugu films.

Born on May 23, 1943, in Pamidimukkala village in the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh, He entered the Telugu film industry in 1966 with the release of 'Rangula Ratnam,' for which he won the Nandi award for best actor from the state government. He acted in a number of films, including 'Shankarabharanam', 'Seethaamalakshmi', 'Padaharella Vayasu', 'Siri Siri Muvva', and 'Chandamama Raave'.

He has won two Nandi Awards and one Filmfare Award South.

Apart from PM Modi, Megastar Chiranjeevi also penned an emotional note after hearing about the demise of the Telugu actor. He took to X and wrote, "It is very sad to know that the senior actor and protagonist Chandramohan Garu, who left an indelible mark in the minds of Telugu people through his versatile acting skills in many such films as 'Sirisirimuvva', 'Sankarabharanam', 'Radhakalyanam' and 'Nakoo Pellam Khali' is no more."

He remembered the time he worked with him in his debut film 'Pranam Kharidu'.

"In my debut film 'Pranam Kharidu' he gave an outstanding performance in the role of a mute. Our first acquaintance on that occasion turned into a good friendship and an even greater bond. It is a personal loss for me to no longer be close to him. May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to his family and fans. ," Chiranjeevi added.

Taking to X, Jr NTR conveyed his deep sadness over Chandra Mohan's untimely demise. He wrote in Telugu, "It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."