PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: Amid a flurry of good wishes that have been pouring in since they took their nuptial vows on Wednesday, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on Thursday received a special congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the letter with his fans with a caption that read, "Thank you so much honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey."

In the letter, PM Modi extended his 'heartiest congratulations' to the couple and expressed his gratitude for being invited to the ceremony.

"As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding," PM Modi stated in his letter to the newlyweds.

"The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery," he added.

Showering his blessings on the newlyweds, PM Modi wrote, "May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realize their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues."

Thanking the couple for sending him a wedding invite, he added, "Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion."

Rakul also shared PM Modi's letter on her Instagram stories, captioning her post, "Thankyou soooo much honorable prime minister @narendramodi ji .. your wishes mean a lot to us."

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in an intimate and dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on Wednesday.

Both looked stunning as they started the new chapter of their life.

They tied the knot in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony called the 'Anand Karaj' on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, it was followed by the Pheras in the evening to commemorate Jackky's Sindhi heritage.

Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. While Bhagnani chose an ivory chikankari sherwani designed by Tahiliani.

The ensemble also included a pleated stole. The meticulously hand-embroidered design makes his outfit just look perfect for the special day.

The exquisite lehenga that Rakul wore for her wedding was embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse.

The light pink base looked great with the contrasting floral pattern. She completed her bridal look with polki jewellery.

She opted for a dewy base and tinted pink lips to channel the minimalist bride look.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet treated fans to her wedding pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mine now and forever [?] 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa.

From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.