Pixar unveils first look at 'Toy Story 5,' set for Summer 2026 release

WASHINGTON: Disney and Pixar have revealed an exciting first glimpse of 'Toy Story 5' during the D23 Expo on August 9 in Anaheim, California.

The beloved characters Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang will be returning for another adventure, set to hit theatres in the summer of 2026, reported People.

Taking to its Instagram account, Pixer teased fans, encouraging them to "get excited for their next chapter" with the returning cast of characters.

The film promises to bring a fresh twist to the series by exploring the intersection of toys and technology.

Director Andrew Stanton hinted at this new direction during the D23 event on Friday, saying, "This time around, it's toy meets tech. It's going to be fun, and we can't wait for you all see it in the summer of 2026."

'Toy Story 5' continues the story after the events of 2019's "Toy Story 4," which saw Woody and Buzz Lightyear part ways. The upcoming film will reunite these iconic characters along with some new faces for another thrilling journey.

The announcement of "Toy Story 5" follows Disney CEO Bob Iger's February 2023 reveal that the company is working on sequels for both "Frozen" and "Zootopia."

Pete Docter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and one of the original creators of the 1995 "Toy Story" film, has promised that the fifth instalment will be full of surprises and new elements that audiences have never seen before.

Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, also expressed his excitement about the sequel last November, saying that it could be an interesting way to bring the franchise's beloved characters back together.

'Toy Story 5' is scheduled to release in theatres in the summer of 2026.